Lifestyle News

Cardi B Splits from Offset

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

“Cardi B Takes Center Stage in a Heartfelt Breakup: Going Solo after Splitting with Offset

In a surprising turn of events, Cardi B has officially declared her single status, parting ways with her estranged husband, Offset. The Grammy-winning artist unveiled the news just days after unfollowing him on social media, shedding light on the end of their union by addressing her fans in a candid Instagram live session.

During the emotional revelation, Cardi confessed to being single “for a minute now,” expressing uncertainty about how to share this bombshell information with her audience. Eager to turn over a new leaf as the year comes to a close, she emphasized her desire to enter the new year “fresh” and “open.”

This revelation might not catch everyone off guard, as recent social media cues hinted at the couple’s troubles. Cardi and Offset unfollowed each other last week, and Cardi posted a message about outgrowing relationships, asserting her need to prioritize herself with a bold statement: “I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

In a determined effort to shed “dead weight” from her life in 2024, Cardi B makes it clear that this includes a pointed reference to Offset. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2017, weathered a storm when Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, citing cheating allegations. However, she withdrew the filing. They share two children, 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave.

The rocky road of their relationship took another twist when Offset hinted earlier this year that Cardi might have cheated on him, leading to a brief online skirmish. Despite the ups and downs, Cardi B now stands firm in her decision to embrace a new chapter and leave the past behind.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson Score Big with the Arrival of Amora Princess!
“Will Smith’s Art Basel Escapades Spark Intrigue: Mysterious Jada Look-Alike Joins the Scene”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

