CrimeWatch

Adamawa Man kills mother over alleged witchcraft

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man in Adamawa State, Sadiq Idrissu, has confessed to killing his mother over alleged witchcraft.

The 30-year-old Sadiq, currently held by the Adamawa State Police Command, revealed that, upon discovering what he believed about his mother, he felt pity for his father, who endured her.

On the 5th of this month, Sadiq, a resident of Boga in Gombi Local Government Area, reportedly shot his mother, leading to her death.

Admitting to the police that he killed his mother, Sadiq expressed no remorse, stating, “I sympathise with my father for marrying and staying with her all this while.”

He claimed to have reasons to believe that his mother was a witch, saying, “She was a witch. She appeared to me as a witch. People have been accusing her of witchcraft for about two years. It is true because something kept frightening me, especially at night.”

Sadiq, allegedly addicted to a dangerous chemical concoction known locally as “Suck and Die,” stated that his mother, appearing to him in a dream as a witch, caused him terrible fears and sleepless nights.

Sadiq recounted how he entered their family house at midnight of the fateful day, found only his sleeping sister, and speculated that his mother might have gone out for witchcraft. Unable to locate her in his father’s room, he encountered her while leaving the house and shot her twice.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed Sadiq’s arrest, added that the suspect murdered his mother over an allegation of witchcraft.

Nguroje stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, directed the matter to be transferred to CID for discreet investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

