State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Mother and child dies in Adamawa boat accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A nursing mother and her baby have died in a boat accident at Gamadio village in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Chairman of Numan Local Government, Christopher Sofore, who spoke on the accident to a state government delegation led by Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta in Numan on Monday, said five people were on board when the ill-fated boat capsized.

The Numan Council chairman said three passengers on the boat were rescued.

According to him, the two bodies were yet to be recovered, as officials of the local council and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, as well as local divers, were mapping out a way to get to the bodies.

The Deputy Governor commiserated with the people of Gamadio over the incident, even as she insisted on the need for all boat users to use live jackets when people patronise them.

"LGA chairmen should procure adequate life jackets and enforce their usage on the people. Live jackets should be made available, according to the number of commuters," she instructed.

Gunmen Abduct Cross River Traditional Ruler, Kill Aide
Adamawa Man kills mother over alleged witchcraft
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Adamawa Man kills mother over alleged witchcraft

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man in Adamawa State, Sadiq...

