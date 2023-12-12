Menu
Lifestyle News

“50 Cent Throlls P.Diddy, Shares Eddie Griffin’s Comic Roast and Launches ‘Surviving Diddy Challenge'”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

50 Cent continues to mock Diddy, sharing a video of comedian Eddie Griffin humorously addressing Diddy’s assault allegations at a recent comedy show.

In the footage, Griffin playfully suggests Diddy’s involvement and references iconic moments like Suge Knight’s past remarks at the Source Awards.

50 Cent adds fuel to the fire by posting a photo of Diddy alongside Harvey Weinstein. Additionally, he initiates the “Surviving Diddy Challenge” on social media, encouraging fans to participate.

This follows 50 Cent’s ongoing campaign, including plans for a documentary about Diddy amid the abuse allegations. Check out the video of Eddie Griffin roasting Diddy and the first entry in the Surviving Diddy Challenge on 50 Cent’s Instagram.

“Sean Comb’s Grammy Dreams Dashed Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations”
Rick Ross Extends a $2 Million Business Offer to 50 Cent for G-Unit Catalogs
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

