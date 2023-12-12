Menu
18 Brands Dump P.Diddy’s Empower Global Lifestyle Platform as Sexual allegations mounts

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a recent Rolling Stone report, it was revealed that 18 brands have severed ties with Diddy’s e-commerce platform, Empower Global, following sexual assault allegations involving hip-hop mogul Diddy, brought forth by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and three other women.

Luxury eyewear and handbag brand House of Takura, founded by Annette Njau, made a decisive move to end its association with Empower Global. Njau expressed, “This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit. We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Similarly, Tsuri, a women-owned and-led luxury skin-care brand, voiced its intention to terminate its relationship with Empower Global immediately. Founder Ashli Goudelock emphasized the company’s commitment to avoiding any ambiguity regarding the mistreatment of women.

Other brand founders echoed these sentiments, highlighting their dedication to respecting individuals of all genders, ethnicities, and ages. However, some businesses remain on the platform, with one owner defending Diddy, urging others to “Please leave that man alone.”

As Diddy faces four sexual abuse lawsuits, including the recent accusation of gang rape when the plaintiff was 17, the Empower Global exodus coincides with a public shift away from the hip-hop icon. In response, Diddy issued a statement vowing to defend himself, stating, “Enough is enough. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

This tumultuous period has led to Diddy stepping down from his chairman position at Revolt, marking a significant development in the evolving narrative surrounding the music mogul.

