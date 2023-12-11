Menu
Unilorin extends POST-UTME registration by one week for 2nd time

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has approved an extension of POST-UTME registration by one week to cater for days of technical hitches.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by Mr Mansur Alfanla, the Registrar of the university.

He announced that the new deadline for registration is Dec. 17, 2023.

It would be recalled that the deadline of the POST-UTME registration was Dec. 10, before the extension.

The registrar therefore advised intending candidates to register within the extended period as there would not be further extension.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

