Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher last week, driven by gains in MTN Nigeria and other 48 stocks that appreciated in their share prices week to date

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.17% to settle at 71,541.74 and N39.149 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.4 billion units of shares were traded in 34,704 deals, valued at N45 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 49 stocks gained against 33 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

MULTIVERSE led other gainers last week with 57.02% growth, closing at N9.39 from the previous close of N5.98.

THOMASWYAT, INFINITY TRUST, Ecobank and Secure Electric Technology grew their share prices by 32.80%, 32.09%, 21.35% and 17.19% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: DAAR Communication 16.13%, CAVERTON 13.48%, UPDCREIT 12.36%, ACCESSCORP 12.19% and PZ 11.79% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark Holding led other price decliners, shedding 12.70% of its share price to close at N1.10 from the previous close of N1.26.

OANDO, ABBEYBUILDING, MRS and TANTALIZER shed 12.29%, 10.47%, 9.96% and 9.62% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Unity Bank (9.09%), Juli (8.86%), ETRANZACT (8.45%), MCNICHOLS (8.00%) and BUACEMENT (7.21%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).