Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher last week, driven by gains in MTN Nigeria and other 48 stocks that appreciated in their share prices week to date

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.17% to settle at 71,541.74 and N39.149 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.4 billion units of shares were traded in 34,704 deals, valued at N45 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 49 stocks gained against 33 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

MULTIVERSE led other gainers last week with 57.02% growth, closing at N9.39 from the previous close of N5.98.

THOMASWYAT, INFINITY TRUST, Ecobank and Secure Electric Technology grew their share prices by 32.80%, 32.09%, 21.35% and 17.19% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: DAAR Communication 16.13%, CAVERTON 13.48%, UPDCREIT 12.36%, ACCESSCORP 12.19% and PZ 11.79% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark Holding led other price decliners, shedding 12.70% of its share price to close at N1.10 from the previous close of N1.26.

OANDO, ABBEYBUILDING, MRS and TANTALIZER shed 12.29%, 10.47%, 9.96% and 9.62% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Unity Bank (9.09%), Juli (8.86%), ETRANZACT (8.45%), MCNICHOLS (8.00%) and BUACEMENT (7.21%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN
Next article
Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Ondo Man allegedly kills father’s tenant, dismembers her body

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ondo State Police Command has...

Catholic Priest Stabbed To Death In Rectory of his church in Nebraska

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Catholic priest in St. John...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Economy 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Ondo Man allegedly kills father’s tenant, dismembers her body

CrimeWatch 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ondo State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com