Oshoala Wins Record-Extending Sixth African Women’s Player Of The Year

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has added another feather to her cap, winning the illustrious African Women’s Player of the Year for a record-extending sixth time.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Barcelona star was crowned the winner of the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year to earn the feat at the award ceremony in the Moroccan city of Marrakech, continuing her dominance in the continent’s women’s game.

READ ALSO: Africa’s Best! Osimhen Crowned 2023 CAF Footballer Of The Year

THE SIXTH!

Asisat Oshoala is the 2023 Women’s Player of the Year!

! #CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/HKYPhnXXWP

— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 11, 2023

“This night, I would love to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my journey from grassroots football to the national level to the club side. Because without you, my coaches, and my teammates, there will be no me,” Oshoal said in her acceptance speech.

“Football is a team sport; it’s a team game and I urge all the federations in Africa to please come together; let’s work together and build our continent. Let’s make it the best in the world.

“It is very possible; it happened in the last men’s World Cup; we saw what happened, and we shocked the world. In the last World Cup, all the national teams that represented Africa in Australia made history.

“And I believe that before the next World Cup, we can get better, we can do better and we can win it for sure. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t support ourselves, nobody will come to Africa; nobody will come to this continent to support us.

“We have to work together as a team because football is a team sport. Let’s start at home and go to the world and conquer it.”