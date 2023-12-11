Ondo Man allegedly kills father’s tenant, dismembers her body

December 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old ex-convict and internet fraudster, Fatai Bakare, for allegedly killing his father’s tenant, Onyimi Grace, at Ore town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, December 10, said the suspect killed the 42-year-old woman and dismembered her body on December 8, 2023.

“On the 8th of December, 2023, at Ore Division in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, it was reported that one Onyimi Grace, aged 42 years, was found dead and concealed in a Ghana must-go bag in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlord’s son, Fatai Bakare age: 28years, was strongly suspected because he had blood stains on his leg,” the statement read.

“The Police swiftly visited the scene but the suspect had absconded. The suspect was later arrested the next day on his way to Ode Irele town in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict and an internet fraudster. The blood-soaked clothes found in his house were the clothes he wore on the said day.”

The PPRO also stated that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for further investigations on the matter. (www.naija247news.com).