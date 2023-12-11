Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Ondo Man allegedly kills father’s tenant, dismembers her body

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old ex-convict and internet fraudster, Fatai Bakare, for allegedly killing his father’s tenant, Onyimi Grace, at Ore town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, December 10, said the suspect killed the 42-year-old woman and dismembered her body on December 8, 2023.

“On the 8th of December, 2023, at Ore Division in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, it was reported that one Onyimi Grace, aged 42 years, was found dead and concealed in a Ghana must-go bag in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlord’s son, Fatai Bakare age: 28years, was strongly suspected because he had blood stains on his leg,” the statement read.

“The Police swiftly visited the scene but the suspect had absconded. The suspect was later arrested the next day on his way to Ode Irele town in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict and an internet fraudster. The blood-soaked clothes found in his house were the clothes he wore on the said day.”

The PPRO also stated that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for further investigations on the matter. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Catholic Priest Stabbed To Death In Rectory of his church in Nebraska
Next article
External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market closed higher...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Catholic Priest Stabbed To Death In Rectory of his church in Nebraska

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Catholic priest in St. John...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market closed higher...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Economy 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com