Nnadozie Crowned 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper Of The Year

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2023.

Nnadozie was crowned Africa’s best at the CAF awards held on Monday night at Marakesh in Morroco.

She beat fellow goalkeepers in the form of Moroccan shot-stopper Khadija El-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Olaminii

She showed her heroics in the Women’s World Cup match against Olympic champions Canada, making three saves, including stopping a 50th-minute penalty from Christine Sinclair

Her performances in the game secured a goalless draw for the Super Falcons, earned her a Player of the Match award, and garnered international attention.

Nnadozie has also been a key part of Paris FC’s success this campaign. She has kept six clean sheets and helped them get a Women’s Champions League qualification for the first time.

The 23-year-old, in her acceptance speech, said, ”I just want to use this great opportunity to say a very great thank you to the organisers and also for remembering the female goalkeeper this year.”

“I also want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian football president for everything he has done in the Nigerian league and female football. I am a product of Nigerian female football.”

“Also, thank you to my club, Paris FC for all the encouragement and thanks to everyone who voted for me and who nominated me.”

“And to all the young girls who grew up in Africa, dreaming of becoming footballers one day—believe me, dreams do come true.”

“My dad never wanted me to play, but I am sure he is going to see this tonight and he is going to be happy. Keep dreaming; keep working hard. Thank you”