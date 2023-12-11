Menu
Politics & Govt News

Nigeria’ll Be Great Again Under Tinubu” – Akpabio Assures

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 11,2023.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerians to be patient and steadfast with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Speaking at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to mark his 61st birthday, the Senate President maintained that Tinubu has the political will to execute life touching projects for the people.

He also dismissed the insinuations that he created an office of the Senate president’s wife.

While thanking the guests who tuned up for his birthday celebration, Akpabio commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives at the Kaduna bomb blast and promised that he would lead other senators to their homes for a condolence visit, even as he promised to render all the necessary assistance to them.

His words, “I want to thank my distinguished guests who came to celebrate with me on this occasion. I also want to assure the people that Nigeria would be great again under Tinubu’s administration.

“He has the capacity and the political will to execute the lofty projects his administration has mapped out for the people.

“There is no office called the office of the wife of the senate president, all these things are lies, the office is in the other room. I have tried to be the voice to the voiceless, not just to my senatorial district but to Akwa Ibom And Nigeria as a whole.”

In her good will message, the president’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, while wishing Senator Akpabio well on his birthday, noted that Akpabio has not only shown exemplary leadership which engenders principle of democracy and accountability but has gone ahead to promote the interest of many Nigerians, especially the vulnerable ones in the society.

On his part, the governor of Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno congratulated Senator Akpabio on his birthday and pledged his support for his leadership, irrespective of party lines or ethnicity.

The governor therefore enjoined all Akwa Ibom people and other stakeholders to grow beyond ethnic politics and learn how to support one another for the growth and development of the state irrespective of party leanings.

Present at the event were the Nigerian first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas, governors and a host of others.(www.naija247news.com)

Abi Gov. Alex Otti Denies Ordering Arrest Of Abians Who Demanded Bribe To Allow Road Project
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

