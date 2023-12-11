Menu
Politics & Govt News

Niger APC Prevent LG Chairman Over Abuse Of Office

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 11,2023.

The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has suspended the party Chairman of Suleja LGA, Gambo Ibrahim, for three months for alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

The Acting Secretary of the party in the state, Alh Shuaibu Isah, in a letter of suspension dated December 7, said the chairman was suspended following the resolutions of the State Working Committee of the party after he was alleged to have, among others, disrespected and unfollow the constitutionally established protocol and institutions of the party.

Note that, the allegations of non-delivery of messages, directives, stipends and gifts as directed by the party. Noted also is the fact that, the crisis in Kurmi-Sarki Ward has been traced to your actions or inactions as LGA party chairman.

Your actions have not moved the party forward, by not complying with the provisions of the party constitution.

“Sequel to the above, the State Working Committee has approved your suspension from office for a period of three months as LGA party chairman. The LGA vice chairman has been directed to take over your functions and responsibilities in acting capacity,” the letter read in part.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

