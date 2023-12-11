Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened to a new low on the American Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The Naira lost N255.98 or 30.4 per cent of its value on the greenback to trade at N1,099.05/$1 in the official market compared with the previous rate of N843.07/$1.

At NAFEM on Friday, the FX turnover was $137.35 million, $0.1 million lower than the $137.25 million quoted on Thursday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the parallel market window, the local currency crashed against the US Dollar on Friday by N20 to settle at N1,200/$1, in contrast to Thursday’s closing price of N1,180/$1.(www.naija247news.com).