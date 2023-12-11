Menu
Manufacturing

Multinational Manufacturers Exodus will worsen if Tinubu Govt refuses to act, MAN DG warns

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In the realm of manufacturing journalism, the head of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, expressed dismay over the departure of multinational consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) from Nigeria. He warned of a potential trend, suggesting that unless the Federal Government implements decisive measures to tackle manufacturing challenges, more exits could be imminent.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ajayi-Kadir emphasized that the manufacturing sector faces significant challenges within the country, making the departure of P&G and other manufacturers not entirely unexpected. He stressed that the government must make a strategic decision to foster industrialization and actively address constraints hindering the sector’s performance.

Ajayi-Kadir highlighted the strategic importance of manufacturing in any economy and urged the government to prioritize creating an environment conducive to the industry’s growth. He noted that the closure of multinational companies like P&G and GlaxoSmithKline, though garnering attention, is part of a larger issue where many manufacturers have quietly closed due to avoidable reasons.

Despite the regrettable exits, the MAN director general suggested that the government should perceive this as a lesson. He advocated for a shift towards supporting local manufacturers over foreign investors, emphasizing the enduring nature of empowering existing local investors. Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that while foreign direct investment is valuable, it should come secondary to strengthening the position of local manufacturers.

In recent developments, P&G decided to halt production in Nigeria, opting for product exportation to the country. The MAN director general concluded by reiterating that without clear and redefined measures, the manufacturing sector may witness more closures in the future.

