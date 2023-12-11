Military Strikes Deal Blow to Terrorists Following Ambush on Security Forces

In a recent incident in Niger State, armed bandits ambushed a team of security operatives on patrol. Reports suggest that Ali Kawaje, a wanted terror kingpin also known as Ali Kachalla, may have been eliminated in air strikes conducted by Nigerian Air Force aircraft near Mangoro in Munya Local Government Area.

According to defense intelligence sources, Ali Kachalla attacked security operatives in Mangoro Community. In response, NAF aircraft from Operation Whirl Punch swiftly supported the distressed troops. The air strikes, authorized when Kachalla and his group were traced to their hideout near Kopa Hills, were decisive and inflicted maximum damage on the terrorists.

More than 50 terrorists, including Ali Kachalla, were reportedly eliminated during the airstrikes. The fate of another terrorist leader, Dogo Gidei, remains uncertain as he was recently sighted in the area.

Despite attempts to gather information, the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, refrained from making any official statements regarding the strike, stating that he had yet to receive a briefing.

This strike follows closely on the heels of the NAF confirming the elimination of another terrorist kingpin, Yellow Jambros, just 24 hours prior. If this momentum persists, it could signal the imminent downfall of these terrorists and their cohorts.