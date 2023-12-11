Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Man, 40, docked for allegedly stealing N3.2m car

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ibadan, Dec. 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

One Justin Chidozie, 40, was on Monday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing car worth N3.2 million.

Chidozie, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Nov. 19, at about 10:40 p.m., at Mokola area, Ibadan.

Balogun alleged that the defendant stole the Toyota Camry car belonging to one Edward Enamegbai.

He said the offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs S. Zubair, granted the defendant bail for N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 31, 2024 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Annie Idibia celebrates daughter, Isabella on her 15th birthday
Next article
Boko Haram commander, others killed in Niger air strike – NAF
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Femi Falana gives FG two-week ultimatum to compensate victims of accidental military airstrikes

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 11,2023. Femi Falana, SAN, has given a two-week ultimatum...

Boko Haram commander, others killed in Niger air strike – NAF

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force has said...

Annie Idibia celebrates daughter, Isabella on her 15th birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and wife of singer,...

List Of Bauchi Gov Bala Mohammed As He Appoints 28 Aides

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 11,2023. Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Femi Falana gives FG two-week ultimatum to compensate victims of accidental military airstrikes

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 11,2023. Femi Falana, SAN, has given a two-week ultimatum...

Boko Haram commander, others killed in Niger air strike – NAF

Security News 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force has said...

Annie Idibia celebrates daughter, Isabella on her 15th birthday

Entertainment 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and wife of singer,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com