Man, 40, docked for allegedly stealing N3.2m car

Ibadan, Dec. 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

One Justin Chidozie, 40, was on Monday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing car worth N3.2 million.

Chidozie, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Nov. 19, at about 10:40 p.m., at Mokola area, Ibadan.

Balogun alleged that the defendant stole the Toyota Camry car belonging to one Edward Enamegbai.

He said the offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs S. Zubair, granted the defendant bail for N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 31, 2024 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)