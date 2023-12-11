Menu
Politics & Govt News

List Of Bauchi Gov Bala Mohammed As He Appoints 28 Aides

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 11,2023.

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed 22 persons as Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

A statement released by Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, announced the appointments while addressing journalists.

The governor emphasized that these appointments aim to improve good governance, efficiency, and inclusivity within the state administration.He said,Quote

“These appointments come after a rigorous selection process that focused on merit, competence, and a commitment to public service.

“The individuals chosen have demonstrated exemplary dedication to the development of Bauchi State, embodying the values and vision of the governor.

“The new Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants are expected to bring their wealth of experiences, skills, and expertise to the implementation of government policies and programs that address the needs of the people of Bauchi State.”

The media aide noted that the merit-based appointments underscore “the commitment of the Governor to fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance,” adding that their appointments will further strengthen the state government’s capacity to deliver on its mandate and fulfil its promises to the citizens of the state.

According to him, the appointed SSAs are Abubakar Yari – Special Duties; Musa Sulaiman – Governor’s Office; Al-Ameen Zirami – Religious Affairs; CP Hamisu Makama (rtd) – Police Affairs; El-Harun Dambam – ICT; Khalid Barau – Empowerment; Garba Alkaleri – Special Duties; Eric Anyamene – Strategy and Special Duties, and Hassan Grema – Liaison Affairs.

Others are Adamu Barde (ACRESAL); Bala Saleh – Youth; Lawal Muazu – New Media; Aminu Kobi – Traffic Management; Magaji Zakka – Christian Religious Affairs; Hafiz Mai-Auduga – Trade and Artisans; Habiba Alkaleri – Office of the First Lady and Sulaiman Ahmed – Protocol; Sani Mohammed – Security; Nasiru Yahuza – Small and Medium Enterprises, and Yahaya Baba – Political.

Furthermore, he said that the Special Assistants are: Ishaya Dangana – Political; Bukata Ishaya – Governor’s Office; Kabir Musa – Domestic; Mohammed Aljyu – Domestic; Auwal Abdullahi – Protocol to the First Lady; Lawal Toro – Photography; Musa Zango – Transformers and Joshua Yewuri – Community Development.

He said that the appointments take immediate effect.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

