Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Kechi Okwuchi pens emotional tribute to classmates as she marks 18th anniversary of Sosoliso plane crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Kechi Okwuchi pens emotional tribute to victims of the lethal Sosoliso plane crash, which occurred 18 years ago today.

On December 10, 2005, the America’s Got Talent star, who attended Loyola Jesuit College, was aboard the plane that crashed at Port Harcourt International Airport, killing 106 people, including 60 of her classmates.

In a post on her Instagram page, she penned a tribute to the 60 Angels, noting how 18 years has passed since the plane crash claimed their lives, sparing hers and one other.

She outlined her achievements and milestones of the year including graduating with her MBA and starting a second career.

Kechi appreciated the 60 angels for watching over her and urged them to keep watching as she continues to live more experiences and make more memories for them.

Kechi Okwuchi wrote:

“Dear 60 Angels, 18 years have now passed since the Sosoliso plane crash that took your Lives among other dear souls, while sparing mine and I other. 2023 is almost over. Another year, another new set of milestones.”

“I found myself on new platforms and stages with incredible people, I FINALLY graduated with my MBA and started a whole 2nd career, and I still get to travel sing, and share our story with new audiences.”

“With each passing year, every experience, good and bad, has so much more impact and meaning to me. I Live more in the moment and I take less for granted.”

“Angels, thank you for watching over me all this time. Please keep watching! I will continue to Live more experiences and make more memories. For us. Continue to rest in peace.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG commends NECO over new facilities
Next article
Plateau APC Chieftains Fights For Lalong’s Ministerial Post
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market closed higher...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Ondo Man allegedly kills father’s tenant, dismembers her body

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ondo State Police Command has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market closed higher...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Economy 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com