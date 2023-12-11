Kechi Okwuchi pens emotional tribute to classmates as she marks 18th anniversary of Sosoliso plane crash

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Kechi Okwuchi pens emotional tribute to victims of the lethal Sosoliso plane crash, which occurred 18 years ago today.

On December 10, 2005, the America’s Got Talent star, who attended Loyola Jesuit College, was aboard the plane that crashed at Port Harcourt International Airport, killing 106 people, including 60 of her classmates.

In a post on her Instagram page, she penned a tribute to the 60 Angels, noting how 18 years has passed since the plane crash claimed their lives, sparing hers and one other.

She outlined her achievements and milestones of the year including graduating with her MBA and starting a second career.

Kechi appreciated the 60 angels for watching over her and urged them to keep watching as she continues to live more experiences and make more memories for them.

Kechi Okwuchi wrote:

“Dear 60 Angels, 18 years have now passed since the Sosoliso plane crash that took your Lives among other dear souls, while sparing mine and I other. 2023 is almost over. Another year, another new set of milestones.”

“I found myself on new platforms and stages with incredible people, I FINALLY graduated with my MBA and started a whole 2nd career, and I still get to travel sing, and share our story with new audiences.”

“With each passing year, every experience, good and bad, has so much more impact and meaning to me. I Live more in the moment and I take less for granted.”

“Angels, thank you for watching over me all this time. Please keep watching! I will continue to Live more experiences and make more memories. For us. Continue to rest in peace.”. (www.naija247news.com).