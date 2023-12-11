Illegal loan apps use PSSPs to executive transactions – FCCPC

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has said several illegal digital money lenders (DMLs), known as loan apps, use wallets on Payment Solution Service Providers’ platforms to execute their transactions.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, who disclosed this, said this is why the agency cannot stop the operations of illegal loan apps despite its efforts.

According to him, while the DMLs operate online, they move their transactions to PSSPs wallets once their bank accounts are frozen.

This revelation is coming days after the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) directed Nigerian banks to disengage all non-deposit-taking financial entities from their Nigerian Interbank Payment (NIP) outward fund transfer channels. The PSSPs are also affected by this directive.

Reacting to a post on X alleging that FCCPC’s officials are allowing the illegal DMLs to continue to operate because they were taking bribes from them, Irukera described the allegation as false, adding that there is no way to stop the operations of the digital lenders.

" No way to stop DMLs operating. They spring up daily in different places on the internet using APKs, and when bank accounts are frozen, they operate by wallets through PSSPs. We are chasing every day, but we will never stop them all. Nothing to do with bribes, please."