Security News

Gunmen kill vigilante, kidnap four others in Bauchi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of a local vigilante and injured three others in Bakutumbe village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

According to reports, the incident was said to have occurred at the weekend.

“The gunmen killed a member of the local vigilante, Malam Dan Ladiyo, and shot and wounded three other people,” a said told naija247news.

He said those wounded in the shooting were Habila Garba, Nura Yakubu, and Sam’ana, who are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Ningi

After the gunmen left the village and residents emerged from hiding, they discovered that the bandits had taken away seven villagers but later released three and kept the other four in captivity.

“The four people abducted and held by the kidnappers are Abdullahi Manje, Abdulkarim Na Malam, Hassan See, and Yusuf S. Pawa,” he said.

The source added that after leaving the village, the suspected gunmen headed towards Lukutu Forest in the area.(www.naija247news.com).

