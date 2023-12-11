Father of Three Sosoliso Plane Crash Victims, Dr. Andy Ilabor, is Dead

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The father of the three victims of the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash, Chief Dr Andy Ilabor, has passed away.

Dr. Ilabor, a devout Catholic, from Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State died in his sleep on Monday, November 27th, 2023, two weeks to the 18th anniversary of the tragic plane crash.

His three children, Chuka, Nkem and Buso, all students of Loyola Jesuit College Abuja, were aboard the plane when it crashed at the Port Harcourt International Airport on December 10, 2005, killing 106 people, including their schoolmates.

Friends, family members, acquaintances and colleagues, have paid touching tributes to the late medical doctor, describing him as a man with a sweet disposition, a peacemaker, and a team player.

“Sir Dr. Andy Ilabor answers the call to eternity – What a painful Sudden Death? The death of a quintessential Medical Doctor, an astute Politician and the immediate past Director General (DG) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Andy Ilabor has occurred. Dr. Ilabor died early hours of Monday, 27th November, 2023,” one Onianwa Austin wrote.

“What a sudden and very painful death? Oh! Death where is your sting? Death, why snatch from us our friend and brother at a time we needed him most?

“Sir Dr. Andy Ilabor was a friend and brother ever ready to tell the truth boldly at anytime irrespective of whose ox is gored, anxious to have a share in people’s happy moments or moments of trials, lavishly charitable, a man with sweet disposition that is quick at recognizing the differences between the adult world and the world of children and youths and full integrity.

O Father, by Dr Ilabor’s death, serious pains and excruciating irreparable and irreplaceable loss have been occasioned on his family, brothers, sisters, friends and in particular his wife.

“Our consolation will be based on the realization that we can fill much of the vacuums created by your death by living lives guided by those attributes which endeared you to many.

“Yes Andy, you are no more, but your memories will forever remain ever-green in the annals of history and the chronicles of great men with adorable penchants for excellence.

“Ilabor, we love you, but God loves you more, hence your early call to eternity. Rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ Sir Dr Andy Ilabor, until we meet to part no more. Amen.”(www.naija247news.com).