Defence Chief, Christopher Musa Entreats Nigerians Over Bombing Mistake in Kaduna

Dec 11,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa has pleaded with Nigerians not to disparage the military over the accidental drone attack in Tudun Biri community of Kaduna State.

Musa who spoke at the graduation of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, stated that troops should not be demoralized as they are saddled with the responsibility of tackling insecurity in the country.

He said;

”The incident wasn’t on purpose. We are meant to protect Nigerians and cannot be seen killing them.

“And so, I want to appeal to Nigerians not to use this incident to demoralise our troops because we are determined to end all forms of insecurity currently confronting our nation.

”The incident in Kaduna is, indeed, unfortunate and regrettable. It was a mistake and not a deliberate act.”(www.naija247news.com)