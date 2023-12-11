Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Defence Chief, Christopher Musa Entreats Nigerians Over Bombing Mistake in Kaduna

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 11,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa has pleaded with Nigerians not to disparage the military over the accidental drone attack in Tudun Biri community of Kaduna State.

Musa who spoke at the graduation of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, stated that troops should not be demoralized as they are saddled with the responsibility of tackling insecurity in the country.

He said;

”The incident wasn’t on purpose. We are meant to protect Nigerians and cannot be seen killing them.

“And so, I want to appeal to Nigerians not to use this incident to demoralise our troops because we are determined to end all forms of insecurity currently confronting our nation.

”The incident in Kaduna is, indeed, unfortunate and regrettable. It was a mistake and not a deliberate act.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Unilorin extends POST-UTME registration by one week for 2nd time
Next article
FG commends NECO over new facilities
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market closed higher...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Ondo Man allegedly kills father’s tenant, dismembers her body

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ondo State Police Command has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Falls to N1,099.05/$1 at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened to a...

Stock market advances by 0.17%, investors gained N67bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market closed higher...

External reserves drop by $520m in five weeks – CBN

Economy 0
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The country’s external reserves fell by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com