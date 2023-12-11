Boko Haram commander, others killed in Niger air strike – NAF

December 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force has said air strikes by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch in Niger State killed a terrorist kingpin identified as Yellow Janbros and other terrorists.

The service said the terrorists were trailed from Zamfara to Niger State.

The Air Force added that Janbros and his fighters were about to cross the Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards the Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA when they were killed.

A statement on Sunday by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, noted that the terrorists moved in convoy of 18 motorcycles during the day with the hope that air strikes had been suspended following the accidental strike in Kaduna.

He said, “An air strike undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has neutralised scores of the terrorists, including the dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros. The terrorists met their end while attempting to cross the Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards the Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA.

“Prior to the strike, Yellow Jambros and his cohorts were trailed from Zamfara State into Niger State riding 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger State border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. At Kusasu, five other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river. It was at this point that the authorisation to undertake a strike was given. The precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralised Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles, and sank the boat.

“Though it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of 18 motorcycles to travel in broad daylight, it was apparent that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts had assumed that air strikes were suspended following the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity. “

Gabkwet said Jambros and his fighters were responsible for several atrocities along the Abuja-Kaduna road as well as other communities in Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara states..(www.naija247news.com).