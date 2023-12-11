Menu
APC, Jang Insults each other Over Party Structures

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 11,2023.

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor Jonah David Jang, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, have engaged in a dispute over the valid structures of the two parties in the state.

Jang alleged that the APC lacked valid structure to sponsor candidates in elections, while the APC emphasized the court judgments that disqualified the PDP from participating in elections.

This disagreement arose amidst a recent Court of Appeal ruling that ousted PDP lawmakers from both the national and state assemblies and also removed Governor Caleb Mutfwang due to their party’s lack of structure to sponsor candidates.

The argument between the APC and PDP chieftains followed a viral video made by Jang, claiming that the APC did not conduct a valid governorship primary that produced Nentawe Yilwatda as the party’s candidate. He added that former Governor Lalong solely imposed Nentawe as the candidate of their party.

Jang also alleged in the video that the state chairman of the APC, Rufus Bature, was not validly nominated by his party as party chairman because Bature did not purchase the form to contest the chairmanship, explaining that “The PDP has structure. It is the APC that lacks structure. They didn’t conduct primary for the governorship. Lalong imposed Nentawe on the party.”

In its response, APC spokesman Sylvanus Namang, dismissed Jang’s statements as ill-motivated and deceitful claims.

Namang added that, “Jang’s statements are diversionary, considering Sen. Jang’s involvement in the loss suffered by the PDP in Plateau State, leading to the removal of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and all elected National and State Assembly members by the Court of Appeal.”

The APC spokesman further stated that, “Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe’s emergence as the APC’s governorship flag-bearer remains credible and legally valid, affirmed by the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the suit against his nomination.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

