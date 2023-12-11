Menu
Annie Idibia celebrates daughter, Isabella on her 15th birthday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 11, 2023.

Nollywood actress and wife of singer, 2baba, Annie Idibia is in a celebration mood as her daughter, Isabella turns 15 today.

The proud mother wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram page, noting how Isabella only sees the best in everyone, and asking herself how lucky she was to have her as a daughter.

She was proud of her and pleaded with Isabella to never let the outside world change her, calling her an angel in disguise.

She complimented Isabella on being the cutest and such a blessing to them.

Annie asked her followers to show love and support for her daughter on Instagram.

She wrote:

“My SUNSHINE. Oh, My Enenu you are such a remarkable blessing to us. My first Seed, my everything… Sweetest of all hearts. Sees ONLY the best in everyone… An angel in disguise. My daughter is 15 years old today. How I got lucky with you I don’t know oooo. my Young QUEEN. Please do not let the world change you… I am toooooooooooooo proud. Yupppp that’s Annie’s Daughter. Pleaseeeeeeeee Fam bombard her page for me and let her know that her mama is soooooo proud of her. Happy birthday My Sunshine @officialisabelidibia2 love youuuuuu”.(www.naija247news.com).

