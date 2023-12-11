Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Osimhen Crowned 2023 CAF Footballer Of The Year

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Victor Osimhen clinched the title of the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, reaffirming his global prominence in a standout moment. Besting contenders Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Osimhen’s victory concluded an exceptional year for the Super Eagles forward, ending Nigeria’s 24-year wait for Africa’s top individual honor. The last Nigerian to claim this accolade was Kanu Nwankwo in 1999.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing gratitude at the awards ceremony, Osimhen credited Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amuneke, his coach at the U-17 level, and fans for their impact on his journey. The Napoli striker’s stellar year included a historic Serie A title win, where he notched 26 goals, securing the Pichichi award as the league’s top scorer—a feat that surpassed George Weah’s record.

Acknowledging support from Nigerians and Africans alike, Osimhen thanked influential figures such as Emmanuel Adebayo, Solomon Kalu, and role model Didier Drogba. His achievements extended to the Ballon d’Or, where he ranked ninth, the highest for an African in the award’s history. Additionally, Osimhen became the first African to be crowned Italian footballers’ association player of the Year.

Despite Nigeria’s World Cup setback, Osimhen’s prolific contributions, including being the top scorer in the AFCON qualification race with 10 goals, showcased his resilience. Despite facing injuries in the current Napoli season, his remarkable year culminated in the 2023 African Footballer of the Year title, marking a pinnacle in his successful journey.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Illegal loan apps use PSSPs to executive transactions – FCCPC
Next article
Oshoala Wins Record-Extending Sixth African Women’s Player Of The Year
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naija247news Naija247news -
In the realm of manufacturing journalism, the head of...

Nnadozie Crowned 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper Of The Year

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper...

Oshoala Wins Record-Extending Sixth African Women’s Player Of The Year

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has added another feather to her...

Illegal loan apps use PSSPs to executive transactions – FCCPC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Top Stories 0
In the realm of manufacturing journalism, the head of...

Nnadozie Crowned 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper Of The Year

FootBall 0
Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper...

Oshoala Wins Record-Extending Sixth African Women’s Player Of The Year

FootBall 0
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has added another feather to her...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com