Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economic growth

Reverse Immigration Hits Canada As 42,000 Migrant Citizens Relocate in 2023 Over High Cost of Living

By: News Wire

Date:

Canada’s escalating cost of living triggers a wave of reverse immigration, challenging the aspirations of those who sought a new life in the country. The high cost and scarcity of rentals are compelling immigrants to reconsider their decision to call Canada their adopted home. Prime Minister Trudeau, emphasizing immigration as a solution to demographic challenges, now faces a reversal as official data reveals a growing number of departures, reaching 42,000 in the first half of 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While immigration played a vital role in Canada’s recent population surge, the increasing trend of emigration poses a potential threat. This shift, despite being a fraction of the newcomers, risks undermining Trudeau’s policies that granted permanent residency to a record 2.5 million people in eight years.

Interviews with departing individuals shed light on their struggles. Cara, a 25-year-old refugee from Hong Kong, laments the high cost of living, paying 30% of her salary for a single-room basement apartment in Scarborough. The story echoes among others who are either leaving or contemplating departure due to financial constraints.

The departure rate, currently at about 0.09%, is a concern for observers who fear it could impact Canada’s appeal to newcomers. Rising housing costs emerge as a primary factor, with approximately 60% of household income needed for home ownership on average, rising significantly in cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

Myo Maung, a successful immigrant from Myanmar, plans to retire in a more affordable country like Thailand, citing the challenge of maintaining his living standard in Canada during retirement. Political science professor Phil Triadafilopoulos at the University of Toronto highlights the housing shortage exacerbated by rapid immigration.

In response to the housing crisis, Trudeau’s government recently capped the annual target for new residents, but for some, this intervention comes too late. Justinas Stankus, a 38-year-old from Lithuania pursuing a doctorate in political science, contemplates relocating to Southeast Asia for a lower cost of living and the ability to continue his research.

The personal stories and challenges faced by these immigrants underscore a growing concern that the dream of making it big in Canada is becoming increasingly difficult to realize, potentially impacting the nation’s attractiveness as a destination for those seeking a better life.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“ I’m tired of fornication, Give me my own husband – Blessing CEO
Next article
“Ibom Air Welcomes Airbus A220-300: A Milestone in Nigeria’s Aviation History”
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Ibom Air Welcomes Airbus A220-300: A Milestone in Nigeria’s Aviation History”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
On a historic Friday, Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Air's...

“ I’m tired of fornication, Give me my own husband – Blessing CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular therapist, Blessing CEO renounces her...

One dead, Two Injured in Ogun Highway Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement...

Panic as Gunmen Abduct Lagos Husband and Wife in Ikorodu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown gunmen have abducted a couple...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Ibom Air Welcomes Airbus A220-300: A Milestone in Nigeria’s Aviation History”

Aviation 0
On a historic Friday, Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Air's...

“ I’m tired of fornication, Give me my own husband – Blessing CEO

Entertainment 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular therapist, Blessing CEO renounces her...

One dead, Two Injured in Ogun Highway Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com