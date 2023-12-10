“Ibom Air Welcomes Airbus A220-300: A Milestone in Nigeria’s Aviation History”

On a historic Friday, Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Air’s dedicated team, and citizens celebrated the arrival of the Airbus A220-300, a cutting-edge aircraft valued at around $91 million, according to Pilot Passion.

Footage of the plane touching down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport surfaced on social media, generating excitement among users.

This milestone marked a significant achievement for Nigeria’s sole state carrier, Ibom Air, founded by former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300, capable of accommodating up to 160 passengers, adds to the airline’s expanding fleet. The event received positive reactions on social media, emphasizing Ibom Air’s commitment to a superior travel experience.

The arrival of this aircraft, amidst challenges in the aviation industry, is a noteworthy accomplishment.

However, opinions vary, with some praising the state government’s decision and others expressing concerns about timing and potential effects on ticket prices.

The addition of the Airbus A220-300 brings Ibom Air’s fleet to nine, enhancing its capacity across six routes.