We need each other – Tinubu begs multinational companies not to leave Nigeria

Dec 9,2023.

Bola Tinubu on Thursday, Dec. 7, begged multinational companies operating in Nigeria not to leave the country.

He said that his administration was determined to remove all bottlenecks to the smooth running of their businesses. He added that there no obstacle too big to be removed to make Nigeria a safe-haven for large-scale investments.

Speaking to a visiting delegation of the management of Shell Group led by its Global Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Ms. Zoe Yujnovich, at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu said: “We are very focused on resolving all investment-related issues. There is no bottleneck that is too difficult for us to remove in our determined march toward making Nigeria the African haven for large-scale investment in all key sectors.”

He added: “We need each other.

In a statement signed Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed confidence in the potential for increased investment from Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria.

Emphasising Nigeria’s longstanding ties with Shell, which date back to the discovery of the country’s first commercial oil field in 1956, the President assured the Shell delegation of his administration’s commitment to securing and fostering both existing and new investments.

He said: “We have made progress since our last meeting. I will continue to support and encourage you on this path.

There is no doubt that there is a significant focus on investment in and around the continent. I am spearheading Nigeria’s global march for new investments at home.

“In view of our long-term relationship that has been established over the years, we want you to do more, and we are ready to encourage you in every way possible.”

This comes as several multinational companies, including P&G and GSK, leave Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com)