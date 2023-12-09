Menu
Three die, Eleven injured as Zamfara mining pit collapse

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three artisanal miners have died while 11 others were injured when a mining pit collapsed in Dan Kamfani, Anka Local Government of Zamfara State.

According to an eyewitness who also works around the area, the incident happened on Thursday around 4 pm.

The eyewitness who pleaded anonymity because of security reasons told Channels Television on Saturday that three artisanal miners were confirmed dead while 11 others were critically injured.He said the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Anka General Hospital.

“The mining collapsed a few minutes to 4 pm on Thursday, we don’t know the exact number of people inside the mining pit, but three dead bodies were recovered, and 11 others are seriously wounded.

"The three people that died are from Yar Tsabaya district of Anka local government. Up till now, we don't have the actual figure of the people inside, and we cannot confirm the number of people because the mining pit is about 275 meters deep," he stated.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

