Oil & Gas

Refineries Are Not Created to Reduce Fuel Price – NNPCL Boss, Kyari

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 9,2023.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, who appeared before the senate joint committee on appropriations today, December 8, stated that the main objective of creating refineries is not to reduce fuel price.

The NNPCL GMD also said that maintaining the energy security target has fostered the confidence that in 2024, Nigeria will become a net exporter of petroleum products.

He also that no subsidy is charged to the federation, adding that the NNPC has contributed 4.45 trillion naira as direct revenue into the federation in a combination of taxes, royalties and dividends and paid 406 billion naira as dividend to Federal Government’s account from July 2023.

Kyari also disclosed that Nigeria does not have credible data for PMS consumption in the country because of the absence of the instrument to measure.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

