Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Panic as Gunmen Abduct Lagos Husband and Wife in Ikorodu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have abducted a couple in the Alfa area of Igbogbo in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the couple were allegedly stopped by gunmen who shot sporadically in the air to scare other road users and residents on Thursday night.

Adisa Tobias, a resident who lives in the community explain that, “The community was thrown into panic when gunshots rented the air continuously.

When the area became a bit calm, we went to investigate what had happened. We only discovered a child in the vehicle while the parents had been taken away. When we tried to ask the child about its parents, it pointed a hand to the bush, saying some people took them away”.

Explaining further, Adisa said the gunmen escaped to the swamp with the couple before the police arrived at the scene and began combing the wood and swamp if they could find the couple.

However, another resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity when Vanguard visited the community, “said he was not sure if the kidnappers made away with the couple through the swamp.

He added that the kidnappers might have come with a vehicle parked at the other end of the road, where they quickly moved the couple in and drove off immediately.

He added that if they had been in the woods, the police, probably, would have captured them, noting it was not long after the incident when the police arrived at the scene.

However, a Celestial Church of Christ member, who has a bathing pool by the side of the water and some residents of Igbe, were arrested by the police.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Commander, SP Benjamin Hundeyin to comment on the issue were abortive as calls made to his telephone were unanswered; he also did not respond to text messages sent to his telephone.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three die, Eleven injured as Zamfara mining pit collapse
Next article
One dead, Two Injured in Ogun Highway Auto Crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“ I’m tired of fornication, Give me my own husband – Blessing CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular therapist, Blessing CEO renounces her...

One dead, Two Injured in Ogun Highway Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement...

Three die, Eleven injured as Zamfara mining pit collapse

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three artisanal miners have...

Burna Boy explains why Nigerians hate him

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“ I’m tired of fornication, Give me my own husband – Blessing CEO

Entertainment 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular therapist, Blessing CEO renounces her...

One dead, Two Injured in Ogun Highway Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement...

Three die, Eleven injured as Zamfara mining pit collapse

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three artisanal miners have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com