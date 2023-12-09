Panic as Gunmen Abduct Lagos Husband and Wife in Ikorodu

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have abducted a couple in the Alfa area of Igbogbo in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the couple were allegedly stopped by gunmen who shot sporadically in the air to scare other road users and residents on Thursday night.

Adisa Tobias, a resident who lives in the community explain that, “The community was thrown into panic when gunshots rented the air continuously.

When the area became a bit calm, we went to investigate what had happened. We only discovered a child in the vehicle while the parents had been taken away. When we tried to ask the child about its parents, it pointed a hand to the bush, saying some people took them away”.

Explaining further, Adisa said the gunmen escaped to the swamp with the couple before the police arrived at the scene and began combing the wood and swamp if they could find the couple.

However, another resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity when Vanguard visited the community, “said he was not sure if the kidnappers made away with the couple through the swamp.

He added that the kidnappers might have come with a vehicle parked at the other end of the road, where they quickly moved the couple in and drove off immediately.

He added that if they had been in the woods, the police, probably, would have captured them, noting it was not long after the incident when the police arrived at the scene.

However, a Celestial Church of Christ member, who has a bathing pool by the side of the water and some residents of Igbe, were arrested by the police.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Commander, SP Benjamin Hundeyin to comment on the issue were abortive as calls made to his telephone were unanswered; he also did not respond to text messages sent to his telephone.(www.naija247news.com).