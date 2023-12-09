One dead, Two Injured in Ogun Highway Auto Crash

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps says one person died and another sustained injury when a truck lost control at the Alagbon-Olorunda bridge along Owode-Idiroko Road in Ogun State.

The South-West Area Commander of TRACE, Mr Adekunle Ajibade, disclosed on Saturday in Ota that the accident was due to speeding.

Ajibade explained that the accident, which happened on Friday around 4:15 p.m. involved a Mercedes-Benz truck with no registration number and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number DGB 504 VK.

He added that four persons were involved in the accident, in which one person died and one other person was injured, while the rest came out unhurt.

Ajibade said the Mercedes-Benz truck lost control due to speeding and rammed into a commercial motorcyclist, thus plunging into the river.

“The injured victim was taken to hospital before our arrival, while the dead one has been claimed by his relatives for the burial rites,” he said.

Ajibade cautioned motorists and motorcycle riders against reckless driving and excessive speeding to reduce or eliminate accidents during this Yuletide season. NAN