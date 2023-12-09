Nigerian man unveils photos of ladies he’s allegedly slept with, promises to release more

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular businessman Francis Van-lare who is marking his septuagenarian birthday by releasing names of all the 219 ladies he has slept with since 1970, has also released the alleged photos of some of them.

It was earlier reported that the man turned 70 years and decided to show off his body count.

He released the staggering names of the ladies he has slept with.

In a fresh report, Francis Van-lare released photos of some of the ladies he has supposedly slept with.

Photos making the rounds online shows him with each of the ladies.

See netizens reactions below:

smartofficial_ said: “Thai Baba is serious ooh. Imagine seeing your mum, sister or wife here”

finegirl_eni wrote: “It is only one he took to a nice restaurant and you can see he didn’t touch her anyhow. Ladies know your worth”

shinaney_gabriels said: “The lady wey em hold for breast like that no fit EVER get any receipt to prove otherwise, the man evidence tooo strong for her own”

trina_joness said: “There’s no outrage because he is a man Let a woman come and pull this stunt and see what would happen.”. (www.naija247news.com).