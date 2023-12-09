Menu
“ I’m tired of fornication, Give me my own husband – Blessing CEO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular therapist, Blessing CEO renounces her wayward lifestyle and promises to quit fornication as she prays for a husband at Shiloh church program.

The unmarried 34-year-old shared a video of herself at the ongoing Shiloh 2023.

According to her, she’s decided to give up her sinful ways in order to get into a relationship.

Blessing CEO said that she’s praying for a husband at the church program so that she too can have a man to cook for and call hers.

She wrote:

“Wayward life don tire me . Fornication don tire me .Give me my own husband.

“I don enter Shiloh go find husband and better preek . This relationship expert without relationship must end this 2023 . I am aggressive. Prayer point .

Lord give us men wey don buy table

We move”. (www.naija247news.com).

