Entertainment

“I love him genuinely not for his money or fame” — Eudoxie Yao speaks on relationship with Grand P

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Eudoxie Yao, the Ivorian girlfriend of Guinean singer, Grand P has claimed that her love for her boyfriend is genuine and she didn’t stay with him for money or fame.

The couple who have been engaged for a long time called it off sometime in 2021 over alleged infidelity.

However, they are back together and their love seems to be waxing stronger by the day.

Revealing in an interview in Ghana, Eudoxie Yao set the record straight for those who believe she is with him for his wealth.

She insisted she loves him genuinely, adding that they went through challenging times together that strengthened their bond.

Eudoxie Yao claims she had learnt a lot from Grand P during the period of their relationship, clarifying she isn’t dating him for social media attention.

She revealed they are planning to get married soon, but refused to say anything about their intimate affairs, calling it a secret.(www.naija247news.com).

