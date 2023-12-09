Menu
Politics & Govt News

Dino Melaye speaks on collecting N3bn from Atiku, Dangote

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 9,2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Dino Melaye has refuted reports of collecting N3 billion from the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Aliko Dangote for the Kogi elections.

Melaye disclosed this at a dinner organised in his honour by members of his campaign organisation, in Abuja.

He described the claims as the handiwork of his detractors who wanted to derail his campaign.

According to Melaye, the speculation that he collected “N1 billion from Atiku and N2 billion from Dangote was fake news peddled by betrayers.

“One of the lessons is that the east now know more than ever before, that they cannot become governor alone. You will have to collaborate with other zones to become governor.

“The second lesson is also for those of us from the west. Next time, we should listen to the words of wisdom from our elders and not from commercialized characters who because of their individual and selfish interests created problems for us.

Because at the end of the day, what our elders have been saying that this will be the worst (election) for us, is eventually what happened.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

