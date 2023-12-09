Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Confusion in Nasarawa PDP as Senator Ewuga backs Governor Sule

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 9,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Nasarawa State seems to be experiencing an internal strife as a former Deputy Governor and ex-Minister, Senator Solomon Akku Ewuga, has declared his support for Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This development comes just ahead of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Nasarawa State governorship election dispute.

Ewuga, while addressing journalists after a visit to the Government House on Friday, asserted that Governor Sule was legitimately re-elected by the people of Nasarawa State.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s ability to enhance governance in the state and clarified that his endorsement was prompted by a sense of duty to do what is right.

“I have been out of circulation for a reason. But by any definition, man is a political animal. And so you never get removed totally from the process that engages people in politics. That is the scenario in Nasarawa State,” Senator Ewuga remarked.

“In the first place, having public service experience, and exposure, I am always in a situation where I would say he was re-elected.

The only thing is it’s being challenged.

“The judgment of the people has already stated what I will say. And I think that is what it is,” he explained.

Senator Ewuga, drawing on his background and private sector experience, praised Governor Sule’s capability to contribute significantly to governance in the state.

Deal with the person you have in front of you, and the person I am dealing with is Engineer Abdullahi Sule.

“He has had varied experience, private sector experience. These experiences impact on the way he conducts himself. And you see it. My own wish all the time is for him to be successful,” he stated.

Regarding his anticipated return to the APC alongside his supporters, Senator Ewuga clarified that although he no longer harbors political ambitions, he is returning to the foundation he laid to see it through completion.

I am coming to the foundation we laid. If you are coming back to the foundation you laid, wouldn’t you desire the building to be completed? I think it’s only proper to do the right thing,” he emphasized.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerians Achieve Successes Abroad Due To Our Diversity – Ex Aviation Minister, OsitaChidoka
Next article
Dino Melaye speaks on collecting N3bn from Atiku, Dangote
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We need each other – Tinubu begs multinational companies not to leave Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 9,2023. Bola Tinubu on Thursday, Dec. 7, begged multinational...

Dino Melaye speaks on collecting N3bn from Atiku, Dangote

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 9,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Dino...

Nigerians Achieve Successes Abroad Due To Our Diversity – Ex Aviation Minister, OsitaChidoka

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 9,2023. The former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has...

Refineries Are Not Created to Reduce Fuel Price – NNPCL Boss, Kyari

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 9,2023. Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We need each other – Tinubu begs multinational companies not to leave Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 9,2023. Bola Tinubu on Thursday, Dec. 7, begged multinational...

Dino Melaye speaks on collecting N3bn from Atiku, Dangote

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 9,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Dino...

Nigerians Achieve Successes Abroad Due To Our Diversity – Ex Aviation Minister, OsitaChidoka

Aviation 0
Dec 9,2023. The former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com