Music

Burna Boy explains why Nigerians hate him

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 9, 2023.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed why he is “hated” in the music industry.

According to him, he is hated by his “inferiors” for having no “superiors.”

The controversial singer posted this on his X handle on Saturday when he wrote, “Hated by my inferiors for having no superiors,” while sharing a photo of himself.

In ‘Thank You’, a track from his recent album, I Told Them, Burna Boy insinuated that Nigerians don’t appreciate him enough despite making the country proud “every chance I get.”

He said instead of Nigerians appreciating his invaluable musical contributions to the nation, they spread rumours that his mother was one of the dancers of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, and that impotency might be the reason he doesn’t have a baby mama like most of his colleagues.(www.naija247news.com).

NSUK 100 Level Student Commits Suicide Over Failed Relationship.
Three die, Eleven injured as Zamfara mining pit collapse
