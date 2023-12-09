Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

NSUK 100 Level Student Commits Suicide Over Failed Relationship.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), identified as Maikeffi Redemption Sarah, reportedly committed suicide, by consuming poisonous substance.

The 100 Level student known as Sarah, who is the fourth and last born of the family, is an undergraduate of Microbiology in NSUK. She was said to have killed her self due to deep emotions and depression.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday evening at an off campus lodge near Family and Friends Hotel area, opposite Nasarawa state university, Keffi.

Her male friend who posted her death on Facebook, confirmed the ugly incident to naija247news on telephone.

“We spoke with her Thursday evening and she was to come to Akwanga from Keffi, to attend a wedding today Saturday, then go back tomorrow Sunday, just for me to hear of her sudden death” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that some students and neighbors made efforts to neutralise the poison and stabilise her using palm oil but it proved abortive.

The lifeless body of the deceased have since been deposited at the mortuary in Keffi, that night.

A relative of the deceased posted on Facebook, that she would buried today in Akwanga, her country home.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I love him genuinely not for his money or fame” — Eudoxie Yao speaks on relationship with Grand P
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I love him genuinely not for his money or fame” — Eudoxie Yao speaks on relationship with Grand P

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Eudoxie Yao, the Ivorian girlfriend of...

Nigerian man unveils photos of ladies he’s allegedly slept with, promises to release more

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular businessman Francis Van-lare who is...

SMEs critical drivers of economic growth—APCON

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chairman Organising Committee of National...

Nigerian Breweries announces Ighodalo’s resignation, Hiemstra’s appointment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced changes...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I love him genuinely not for his money or fame” — Eudoxie Yao speaks on relationship with Grand P

Entertainment 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Eudoxie Yao, the Ivorian girlfriend of...

Nigerian man unveils photos of ladies he’s allegedly slept with, promises to release more

Entertainment 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular businessman Francis Van-lare who is...

SMEs critical drivers of economic growth—APCON

Economy 0
December 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chairman Organising Committee of National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com