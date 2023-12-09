NSUK 100 Level Student Commits Suicide Over Failed Relationship.

December 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), identified as Maikeffi Redemption Sarah, reportedly committed suicide, by consuming poisonous substance.

The 100 Level student known as Sarah, who is the fourth and last born of the family, is an undergraduate of Microbiology in NSUK. She was said to have killed her self due to deep emotions and depression.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday evening at an off campus lodge near Family and Friends Hotel area, opposite Nasarawa state university, Keffi.

Her male friend who posted her death on Facebook, confirmed the ugly incident to naija247news on telephone.

“We spoke with her Thursday evening and she was to come to Akwanga from Keffi, to attend a wedding today Saturday, then go back tomorrow Sunday, just for me to hear of her sudden death” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that some students and neighbors made efforts to neutralise the poison and stabilise her using palm oil but it proved abortive.

The lifeless body of the deceased have since been deposited at the mortuary in Keffi, that night.

A relative of the deceased posted on Facebook, that she would buried today in Akwanga, her country home.(www.naija247news.com).