Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Suspected thief nabbed for allegedly stealing church property in Akwa Ibom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A suspected thief was caught after he allegedly stole some items from a church in Akwa Ibom state.

A resident, De Tom, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 7, 2023, said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Thief caught today for stealing church property, he get luck, them for burn am, God saved him by sending him a saviour, but he has been handed over to the police,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bandits kill soldier, abduct three family members and 8 others in Kaduna
Next article
Musician arrested for defiling his lover’s 16-year-old daughter in Ogun
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 10 students of the...

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the...

FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Sector Command of...

FCTA, World Bank target 12,283 farmers for Fadama CARES grants

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

Security News 0
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 10 students of the...

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Law and Order 0
Dec 8,2023. According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the...

FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

Security News 0
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Sector Command of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com