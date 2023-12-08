Suspected thief nabbed for allegedly stealing church property in Akwa Ibom

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A suspected thief was caught after he allegedly stole some items from a church in Akwa Ibom state.

A resident, De Tom, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 7, 2023, said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Thief caught today for stealing church property, he get luck, them for burn am, God saved him by sending him a saviour, but he has been handed over to the police,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).