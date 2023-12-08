Menu
Reps Rejects Petition To Probe Alleged “Forceful Withdrawal” Of Emefiele By EFCC, DSS

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 8,2023.

The House of Representatives has dismissed a petition to probe the alleged plan by the EFCC and DSS to re-arrest Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The petition, submitted by Philip Agbese, on behalf of the Center for Social Justice Equity And Transparency (CESJET), called for the investigation of the allegation.

However, the petition was dismissed on Thursday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petition, Micheal Etaba, because the matter is subjudice.

It would be recalled that Emefiele recently got a N300 million bail alongside other conditions in his ongoing criminal case.

According to the petition by the Centre for Social Justice Equity And Transparency (CESJET), there is an alleged plot to re-arrest Emefiele after perfecting his bail.

At the hearing, the legal representative of EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir argued that since the former CBN Governor’s case is still in court, it would be inappropriate for the House to hear the case.

He explained that Emefiele’s lawyer would have filed a case of contempt if the allegation were true.

“I am wondering whether it is appropriate, given the fact that it borders on a subsisting court matter, for this committee to by way of a public hearing dive into the matter. More so, Emefiele is heavily represented by very senior lawyers in this matter including Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN),” he said.

The representative of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nwakeze Emmanuel, also denied the allegation.

Following the presentations, the panel dismissed the petition.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

