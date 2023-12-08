Menu
Police bust criminal hideout in Imo, arrest IPOB/ESN syndicate

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police in Imo State said they have busted a criminal hideout at Obiangwu and Logara Forest in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP, Aboki Danjuma disclosed this while parading fifteen (15) suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists on Thursday at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri.

He further said the operatives led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, tactically maneuvered into the hideouts of the suspected terrorist, gave the hoodlums a surprise attack, and forced them to surrender.

The CP said, “The arrest of the 15 suspects is sequel to a sustained follow-up to the confessions made by a notorious IPOB/ESN suspect arrested a few days back by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

“The gallant operatives led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, tactically maneuvered into the hideouts of the suspected terrorist at Obiangwu and Logara Forest in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, gave the hoodlums a surprise attack, and forced them to surrender.

“On searching the suspects and their hideout, one AK 47 rifle, loaded with 21 rounds of live ammunition, charms, one cut-to-size double barrel shotgun, four locally made shotguns, three rounds of live ammunition, weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa, suspected hard drug substance, one militia camouflage T-Shirt, one Improvised Explosive Device IEDs, one Guinea foul with fetish items on it, One POS Device used in extorting money from their potential victims, and various denominations of Biafra currency were recovered.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completing a comprehensive investigation.”

 

He assured that the Command would continue to clamp down on subversive and unrepentant criminal syndicates until the state is free from any form of violent crime.

The CP seized the platform to assure the people of Imo State and those in the diaspora wishing to return home for the yuletide celebration of their maximum safety and security during and after the seasons.

He assured the people of Imo State of the Command’s unalloyed determination to ensure that the entire length and breadth of the state is adequately protected and free from all forms of violent crimes.

He tasked them to support the Police and other sister security agencies with timely and actionable information that would assist in the crusade against crime and criminality in the state.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

