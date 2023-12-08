Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Peter Obi Cries Bitterly Over The Exit of Multinational Companies from Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has once again decried the exit of multinational companies from Nigeria as Procter & Gamble, popularly known as P&G, has announced that it is winding down its on-ground presence in the country.

This is coming a few months after a British pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline, popularly known as GSK, exited the country.

Reacting to the development, the former Anambra State governor in a series of tweet on his X handle on Thursday evening wrote, “A few months ago, I lamented the exit of one of the top global Pharmaceutical giants, GlaxoSmithKline from Nigeria.

“GSK remains a top global pharmaceutical manufacturer and has had 51 years of operations in Nigeria. The reason for their exit was that there was no longer a perceived growth in Nigeria anchored on productivity.

“Today, Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest personnel care and household products company, makers of iconic brands like Pampers, Gillette, etc. is again leaving Nigeria, for the same reason GSK left.

“Following this also are French pharmaceutical company, Sanofi-Aventis, and top Energy firm, Norwegian behemoth Equinor, which has sold off its Nigerian business development associates.

“Fifteen years ago, P&G, as they are commonly called, viewed Nigeria as a strategic country of importance and invested millions of dollars in an ultra-modern chain supply structure in Agbara which, sadly, is now up for sale.

“The presence of these iconic companies in any economy is not only that they signify trust and confidence, as well as belief in the medium to long-term socio-economic prospects of such countries, but they massively create jobs, invest in Research and Development, as well as pieces of training which smaller players in the industry learn from and adapt.

“They help, to a great extent to develop local talents for both local and global jobs. The exit of these top global companies shows that our medium to long-term prospects strategy is in the negative. Our investment profile is not attractive and our business environment is deteriorating continually.

“The purchasing power of most Nigerians is nose-diving every day. In the face of the absence of the rule of law, and a conducive business environment, it will be difficult to retain such iconic companies and talk more about attracting new ones.

“Governments at all levels in Nigeria must therefore take immediate steps to ensure that institutions of governance are put in place and actively engaging to show that the situation is reversed.

“National greatness and development cannot be pursued in an atmosphere that is scaring away strategic international investors. -PO(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira appreciates by 12.83% to close higher at N843.07/$1 in official market
Next article
Reps Rejects Petition To Probe Alleged “Forceful Withdrawal” Of Emefiele By EFCC, DSS
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court sentences APC leader to 1-year imprisonment for vote buying in Lagos

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State has...

Ex-CBN Gov. Lamido Sanusi Seeks NNPC Audit, Says President Shouldn’t Be Petroleum Minister

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Reps Rejects Petition To Probe Alleged “Forceful Withdrawal” Of Emefiele By EFCC, DSS

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. The House of Representatives has dismissed a petition...

Naira appreciates by 12.83% to close higher at N843.07/$1 in official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira regained ground to appreciate massively...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court sentences APC leader to 1-year imprisonment for vote buying in Lagos

Law and Order 0
Dec 8,2023. An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State has...

Ex-CBN Gov. Lamido Sanusi Seeks NNPC Audit, Says President Shouldn’t Be Petroleum Minister

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 8,2023. Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Reps Rejects Petition To Probe Alleged “Forceful Withdrawal” Of Emefiele By EFCC, DSS

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 8,2023. The House of Representatives has dismissed a petition...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com