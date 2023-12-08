Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

Pastor Blessed Praises Wife And Singer, Mercy Chinwo As He Unveils Son’s Name

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church has revealed the name of his son.

He made the revelation in a heartfelt letter of gratitude to his wife, Mercy Chinwo.

Pastor Blessed in an Instagram post, praised the gospel singer for her remarkable role as a wife and mother to their child.

He referred to her as his world, realized how fortunate he was to have her, and thanked God for giving him a wife like that.

“My world. I’m a Blessed Man. Lord, I’m grateful. Thank you baby @mercychinwo for being an amazing wife and mother to our son “CHARIS NDUKA BLESSED,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Musician arrested for defiling his lover’s 16-year-old daughter in Ogun
Next article
FCTA, World Bank target 12,283 farmers for Fadama CARES grants
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 10 students of the...

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the...

FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Sector Command of...

FCTA, World Bank target 12,283 farmers for Fadama CARES grants

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

Security News 0
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 10 students of the...

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Law and Order 0
Dec 8,2023. According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the...

FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

Security News 0
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Sector Command of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com