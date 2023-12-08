Pastor Blessed Praises Wife And Singer, Mercy Chinwo As He Unveils Son’s Name

Dec 8,2023.

Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church has revealed the name of his son.

He made the revelation in a heartfelt letter of gratitude to his wife, Mercy Chinwo.

Pastor Blessed in an Instagram post, praised the gospel singer for her remarkable role as a wife and mother to their child.

He referred to her as his world, realized how fortunate he was to have her, and thanked God for giving him a wife like that.

“My world. I’m a Blessed Man. Lord, I’m grateful. Thank you baby @mercychinwo for being an amazing wife and mother to our son “CHARIS NDUKA BLESSED,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com)