NSCDC arrests four for vandalising electric cables in Anambra

December 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command has arrested four members of a syndicate who specialise in vandalising armoured cables and other electrical installations in and around the Awka metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of the corps, Okadigbo Edwin, disclosed this in a statement on behalf of the commandant, Edwin Osuala, on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Awka, Osuala said the arrest followed credible information received from a concerned citizen who saw a group of persons evacuating armoured cables from an electrical installation in Awka.

“At about 0630 hours on Monday, November 4, 2023, the command received a distress call of some group of persons vandalising armoured cable behind Dr Alex Ekwueme Square Awka,” the statement read.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives of the command swung into action and arrested the following four suspects with bundles of vandalised armoured electric cable; Monday Chukwu’ m’ aged 37, of Ntezi Ebonyi State, Okwudiri Nnaji ‘m’ aged 29 of Idodo Nkanu East Enugu State, Agu Ikechukwu ‘ m’ aged 20 from Ehamufu Isiuzo LGA Enugu State and Chinecherem Idoho ‘m’ from Uboloafor Udenu LGA Enugu State.

“When interrogated, all the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned one KC ‘m’ now at large, as their accomplice,”

The state commandant said preliminary investigation revealed that the armoured cables are part of the 33KV dedicated Airport Feeder from Awka Substation that supplies power to Anambra International Cargo Airport Umuleri.

“The suspects admitted to using a handsaw and cutter to severe and strip the electric cables before selling the items as scrap,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state commandant has ordered the Investigation and Intelligence Department to activate mechanisms in arresting the fleeing suspect in connection with the offence and upon completion of the discreet investigation, arraign all the suspects in court.

Osuala, however, frowned at the activities of power installation vandals in the state whom he described as economic saboteurs, saying that vandalism of electricity network infrastructure is a serious offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act LFN 2004.

He assured the public that the Corps is fully prepared to protect all Critical National Assets and infrastructure in and around the state.(www.naija247news.com)