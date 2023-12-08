Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N192bn, ASI Decline by 0.49%

December 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

t was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market as the All Share Index declined by 0.49% to close at 67,457.92 points against the previous close of 71,808.64 points on Thursday.

The market capitalisation closed at N39.103 trillion, down by 0.49% from N39.295 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume of traded stock stands at 436.6 million units in 7,096 deals, valued at N7.5 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 24 stocks gained against 29 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MULTIVERSE with 9.91% growth, led the gainers to close at N8.54 from the previous close of N7.77.

MANSARD and SCOA among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.76% each.

Percentage Losers

FBNH shed 9.86% of its share price to top the losers’ chart, ahead of Secure Electronic Technology, DEAPCAP and Champion Breweries which dropped in share value by 9.64%, 9.46% and 7.04% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Universal Insurance traded about 52.7 million units of its shares in 87 deals, valued at about N13.5 million.

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 44.6 million units of its shares in 90 deals, valued at about N15.3 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 37 million units of its shares in 112 deals, valued at about N1.39 billion.(www.naija247news.com).