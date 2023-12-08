Naira appreciates by 12.83% to close higher at N843.07/$1 in official market

December 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira regained ground to appreciate massively against the dollar on Thursday, 7th December 2023 at the official market.

The domestic currency appreciated 12.83% to close at N843.07 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N108.15 gain or a 12.83% increase in the local currency compared to the N951.22 it closed on Wednesday.

The intraday high recorded was N1176/$1, while the intraday low was N700/$1, representing a wide spread of N476/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $137.35 million, representing a 1.31% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira dropped marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 0.68%, quoted at N1173/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1182.48/$1. (www.naija247news.com).