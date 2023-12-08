Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates by 12.83% to close higher at N843.07/$1 in official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira regained ground to appreciate massively against the dollar on Thursday, 7th December 2023 at the official market.

The domestic currency appreciated 12.83% to close at N843.07 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N108.15 gain or a 12.83% increase in the local currency compared to the N951.22 it closed on Wednesday.

The intraday high recorded was N1176/$1, while the intraday low was N700/$1, representing a wide spread of N476/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $137.35 million, representing a 1.31% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira dropped marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 0.68%, quoted at N1173/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1182.48/$1.    (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

