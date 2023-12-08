Musician arrested for defiling his lover’s 16-year-old daughter in Ogun

December 8, 2023.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ogun Command, have arrested a 35-year-old musician, Odewala Iseoluwa Akinleye, for defiling the 16-year-old daughter of his lover.

The suspect was paraded at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Spokesman of the command, Dyke Ogbonnaya, said the suspect was arrested following a report at the Anti-Human Trafficking Irregular Migration and Gender Unit of the command.

“On Monday, the 4th of December 2023, the Anti- Human Trafficking Irregular Migration and Gender Unit received a matter which was transferred from the Ofada/Mokoliki division of the command, involving one Odewale Iseoluwa Akinleye, male, 35 years (suspect) and a victim (female) of 16 years of age, name withheld,” he said.

“We got to know about the matter through the family members of the victim and our men went after the suspect, got hold of him and brought him to our division. Going through the matter deeply, they saw that it was something they couldn’t handle on their own so it was brought to the state’s headquarters. And on investigation, he confessed to the crime and would be charged to court,”

Ogbonnaya cautioned parents, particularly mothers, to exercise caution when interacting with men when their female children are within the environment because this could have a negative impact on the kids.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect who is a musician and drummer, said he had been in a relationship with the victim’s mother before she travelled to Israel in 2017.

“We had sex together. I started sleeping with her around 2017, I knew her through her mother who was my band leader. I play talking drum for her and we love each other and we were sleeping together (mother) and she had a son for me before she travelled to Israel,” he said.

“When her mom was traveling, she handed her over to my elder sister and her two brothers and we gave her a separate room and I had the opportunity to go inside her room. That was when the relationship started.

“When we were at Oke Aregba, I didn’t sleep with her until we moved elsewhere that was when she confessed to me this year August she has a boyfriend and he has been sleeping with her. So, for me not to tell her mom, she asked what she can do; and I told her that whenever she needs sex she should come to me.

“I can’t remember her age when I started sleeping with her. She’s going to 17 years old by December 14 this year. Her mom travelled in November 2017 and left her with us.

“I didn’t penetrate her then in 2017, we were just cuddling ourselves. It was just a family relationship.”

The suspect admitted giving the victim lime after having intercourse with her in order to prevent pregnancy.