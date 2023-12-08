Man arrested for having sex with a cock in Adamawa

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Adamawa have arrested a 17year old identified as Lawali Mori, a resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Govement Area, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a cock against the order of Nature.

The arrest was as a result of Complain made to police by one Esther Dimas a resident of Viniklang, after she caught the suspect in the act.

When interrogated, the suspect further revealed he sexually assaulted the Cock but could not add reasons to why he deed such.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing Worries, directed for discreet investigation into the Matter.(www.naija247news.com).